National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:55 pm

National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
File photo of Professor Rafiqul Islam/Courtesy
File photo of Professor Rafiqul Islam/Courtesy

Ekushey Padak-winning National Professor Rafiqul Islam has passed away today. He was 87.

He breathed his last at 2:30pm at Evercare Hospital in the capital, hospital's Deputy Director Dr Arif Mahmud confirmed to The Business Standard.

He was suffering from various old age complications.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock at his death.

Rafiqul Islam was inducted as national professor in 2018.

The eminent educationist got Nazrul Academy Award, Bangla Academy Literary Award (1984), Ekushey Padak (2001), Independence Day Award (2012), and International Mother Language Award (2021).
 

