Nasir Group Chairman Nasir Uddin passes away

Nasir Uddin Biswas, chairman and managing director of Nasir Group, one of the top industrial groups in the country, has passed away.

He died at 11am Monday (12 September) while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

From a tobacco trader Nasir Uddin became an industrialist with the establishment of one industry after the other. Not all of them were successful in the beginning but his perseverance gradually made the businesses successful.

Founded by Nasir Uddin in the 1970s, Nasir Group is a prominent industrial conglomerate in Bangladesh. The areas, in which Nasir Group has vigorous domination, are - industrial glass, melamine, glassware, energy savings lamps, light bulbs, tobacco, printing and packages, footwear etc.

There are 10 industries under this group of industries.