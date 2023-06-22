Nanotechnology pioneer Abdul Hakim passes away

The country's pioneering nanotechnology scientist AKM Abdul Hakim, who was the former director of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), passed away on Thursday.

He breathed his last at 8:30am while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital. He was suffering from heart and lung complications.

Abdul Hakim was also a former visiting professor at the Department of Nanomaterials and Ceramic Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

He envisioned the country's first Institute of Nanotechnology, which was finally approved in Ecnec just a few weeks ago.

Abdul Hakim left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and three grandchildren.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers at the head office of BAEC in Agargaon, while his final namaz-e-janaza took place after Asr prayers at Taqwa Mosque adjacent to Dhanmondi Lake on Thursday.

He was buried at the Rayer Bazar Graveyard behind the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial.

Throughout his long career, Hakim worked as a visiting fellow at different organisations, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bangalore, Vietnam Academy of Science in Hanoi, International Science Programme (ISP) of Uppsala University in Sweden.

The scientist was also the vice-president of the Bangladesh Physical Society.