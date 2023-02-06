MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 10:06 am

MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed passes away

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Moslem Uddin Ahmad. In a condolence message, the prime minister said that "Bangladesh Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in the death of Moslem Uddin"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Member of Parliament from Chattogram-8 constituency and Chattogram South District Awami League President Moslem Uddin Ahmed passed away in the early hours of Monday (6 February). 

He was suffering from various diseases related to old age and undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital in the capital, Moslem Uddin Ahmad's nephew Lokman Chowdhury said. 

Moslem Uddin Ahmad was elected member of parliament in the vacant seat on 13 January, 2020 after the death of member of parliament and Jasad leader Moinuddin Khan Badal of the Boalkhali-Chandgaon constituency.

He was appointed in 1969 as the vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Government Commerce College, Chattogram branch. Later served as general secretary of the Chattogram branch. In 1970, he served as the acting general secretary of Chattogram city branch of Chhatra League.

In 1971, Moslem Uddin Ahmad participated in the independence war. After the independence of Bangladesh, he was appointed as the general secretary of the Chattogram branch of the Chhatra League in 1982. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Moslem Uddin Ahmad. In a condolence message, the prime minister said that "Bangladesh Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in the death of Moslem Uddin."

Acting President of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury and general secretary and former Chattogram City Corporation mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Chattogram North District Awami League President MA Salam and General Secretary Ataur Rahman and District Awami League General Secretary Mofizur Rahman expressed deep grief over the death of Moslem Uddin. 

 

 

 

Moslem Uddin Ahmed

Photo: Collected

