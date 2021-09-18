Mohammad Sahabuddin passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 08:03 pm

Mohammad Sahabuddin, 85, had died at Feni Diabetic Hospital on Saturday 8 am.

He was the eldest son of the Late Abdur Rashid Master. He was the founder and founding Head Master of the GM Haat High school,  one of the historic schools of Feni, in Fulgazi Upazilla.

He left behind his wife, three sons, three daughters, grandchildren's, numerous well-wishers and relatives.

Mohammad Sahabuddin was the elder brother of Former foreign secretary and renowned freedom fighter, Mohiuddin Ahmed; Dr Zahiruddin Ahmed; Professor Muniruddin Ahmed; Ziauddin Ahmed Bitu; Tapia Khatun, and Golap Rose Temu.

Sahabuddin has been buried at the family graveyard in GM Haat Nurpur village following his namaj – e – janaja after Asr prayers. 

