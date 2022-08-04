Mercantile Bank’s Vice Chairman Feroz Alam’s mother passes away

Mosammat Shaheda Begum, mother of Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam, passed away at United Hospital in Dhaka. She was 85.

She had been suffering from a few old age complications, reads a press release.

She has left a son, many relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.

The first janaja of the deceased will be held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) after Johar prayer Thursday (4 August).

The second janaja will be held on 10am Friday at Eidgah Maydan adjascent to Alhaj Mohammad Ali Jame Masjid of Zahangir Nagar in Kalaiya of Baufal in Patuakhali.

She will be buried in her family graveyard.

The board of directors, all executives, officers and employees of Mercantile Bank Limited expressed deep mourn for the demise of the mother of the bank's vice chairman and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.