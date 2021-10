The tenth death anniversary of Md Rois Uddin Akanda, retired deputy post-master of Jamalpur district post office, was observed in Balughat near Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

A milad mahfil (prayer) has been arranged at Balughat mosque near Dhaka Cantonment after Asr prayer for the eternal salvation of the departed soul, said a press release.

Rois Uddin died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in 2011.