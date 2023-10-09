Md Abdul Wahed, former managing director Fisons Bangladesh Ltd passes away

09 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Md Abdul Wahed, former managing director of the former  British multinational pharmaceutical giant Fisons Bangladesh Ltd died on 8 October 2023 at Square hospital due to old age complications. 

One of the few Pharmacy Graduates from the UK he graduated from Queen's University Belfast with a BParm in 1955, he was one of the architects to enrich the standard of the country's pharmaceutical industry after the independence of Bangladesh. He started his career after graduating in the U.K. with another British pharmaceutical Glaxo before returning to Bangladesh prior to liberation. 

His namaze janaza took place at the Gulshan  Central Mosque(Azad Masjid).

His family members requested all to pray for his departed soul.

 

