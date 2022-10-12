Manas’ Vice President Jahanara Rashid passes away

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 06:50 pm

Jahanara Rashid, vice-president of Association for the Prevention of Drug Abuse (Manas), passed away on Monday. She was 69.

The mother of popular actress, director and writer Rumana Rashid Ishita, had been suffering from cancer for the last three years, family sources said.

She breathed her last at her Uttara residence in the capital city, said a press release. 

Jahanara Rashid has been involved in Manas' activities for the last 20 years. Last, she was serving the organisation as its vice president.

She left her husband, a son, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn her death.    

Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury, founding president of Manas, expressed his condolence at the death of his colleague and grievance to her bereaved family members.

He also said, "We lost our long-time colleague and a kind-hearted person. She involved herself actively with anti-smoking and anti-drug activities for more than 20 years. My prayers for peace for her departed soul."   
 
 

