Lyricist, astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury passes away 

Lyricist and astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury has passed away at the age of 77.

He breathed his last around 9:40pm Tuesday (22 February) at a clinic in Dhaka, reports Prothom Alo, citing his son Ahmed Safi Chaudhury.

He gained fame as an astrologer for his regular horoscope readings and satire articles.

Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury also penned a number of songs that became immensely popular. He also wrote a few scripts for TV dramas and directed many of them.

