Lyricist, astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:46 pm

Related News

Lyricist, astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury passes away 

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:46 pm
Lyricist, astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury passes away 

Lyricist and astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury has passed away at the age of 77. 

He breathed his last around 9:40pm Tuesday (22 February) at a clinic in Dhaka, reports Prothom Alo, citing his son Ahmed Safi Chaudhury. 

He gained fame as an astrologer for his regular horoscope readings and satire articles. 

Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury also penned a number of songs that became immensely popular. He also wrote a few scripts for TV dramas and directed many of them. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Obituary / Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

2h | Analysis
When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

10h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

12h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

2h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

3h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

4h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business