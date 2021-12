Syed Abdul Mabud Kochi

Family and closed ones of Late Syed Abdul Mabud Kochi will observe his first death anniversary on Tuesday (28 December).

He served as the General Manager of Ibrahim Securities Limited.

A 'Doa Mahfil' has been arranged in his memory at a local madrassa and orphanage by his family.

Relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for the departed soul.

Syed Abdul Mabud Kochi was the younger brother of Late Poet Abdul Mannan Syed.