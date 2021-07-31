Late Professor Mazharul Islam’s wife passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:33 pm

Late Professor Mazharul Islam’s wife passes away 

She was the mother of Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow group. 

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:33 pm
Nurjahan Mazhar. Photo: Collected
Nurjahan Mazhar. Photo: Collected

The wife of eminent educator Professor Mazharul Islam, the former vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University and first director general of Bangla Academy, passed away on Saturday.
 
Nurjahan Mazharul breathed her last at 6.10 am while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.
 
She was laid to rest beside her husband at their family graveyard in Sirajganj following two namaz-e-janazas after Asar and Maghrib prayers.
 
She left two sons -- Chayan Islam MP from Sirajganj-6 and Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow group -- and only daughter Merrina Islam.
 

