Justice Kazi Ebadul no more

Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former judge of the Supreme Court, has passed away.

He died at Samorita Hospital in the capital on Thursday (14 July) night, Supreme Court Spokesperson Muhammad Saifur Rahman confirmed to the media.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui has expressed grief over the death of the former judge of the Appellate Division. He prayed for the bereaved soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

Ebadul was born in 1936 in Feni. He studied at Dhaka University.

He played a leading role in the language movement in 1952. He was the convener of Feni Bhashasangram Parishad in 1954-55. His wife Sharifa also played an important role in the language movement.

Ebadul was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2016. His wife Professor Sharifa Khatun also received the Ekushey Padak in 2017. Their daughter Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque is a judge at the High Court.