Justice Kazi Ebadul no more

Obituary

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

Justice Kazi Ebadul no more

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:26 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former judge of the Supreme Court, has passed away.

He died at Samorita Hospital in the capital on Thursday (14 July) night, Supreme Court Spokesperson Muhammad Saifur Rahman confirmed to the media.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui has expressed grief over the death of the former judge of the Appellate Division. He prayed for the bereaved soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

Ebadul was born in 1936 in Feni. He studied at Dhaka University.

He played a leading role in the language movement in 1952. He was the convener of Feni Bhashasangram Parishad in 1954-55. His wife Sharifa also played an important role in the language movement.

Ebadul was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2016. His wife Professor Sharifa Khatun also received the Ekushey Padak in 2017. Their daughter Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque is a judge at the High Court.

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh

Justice / dead / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

29m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

2h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

3h | Food
Diving into the world of herbal tea

Diving into the world of herbal tea

29m | Food

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

13h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

14h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

14h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty