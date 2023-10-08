JU Professor Daniul Huq passes away

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
The former professor of the Bangla department at Jahangirnagar University A F M Daniul Huq died on Saturday (7 October) while undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital at 7:30pm. He was 76. Prof Shamima Sultana, chairperson of the Bangla department, confirmed the news of his death to The Business Standard.

"The loss caused to Bangla language and literature by the death of Daniul Huq cannot be compensated. He will be remembered for his work," said the VC in a condolence message. 

In the 1960s, Daniul Huq became famous for his stories and comedies, but later he became famous for his criticism and essays. He became one of the exponents of the modern trend of linguistics in Bangladesh in the eighties. "Bhasha Bigyaner Kotha" is his famous research book on Bengali.

Prof Daniul was born in 1947 at Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district. He spent most of his life in Chittagong. He completed his graduation in Bengali from Chittagong College in 1969 and his post-graduation from Chittagong University in 1970. In the same year, he joined the Bangla department of Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer. After a long teaching career, he retired on 1 July 2014.

 

