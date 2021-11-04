JSD GS Shirin Akhter MP’s mother died

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shirin Akhter MP's mother Rahena Akhter breathed her last at 10pm in a private hospital on Wednesday (3 October).

She was 83 and suffering from incurable diseases, stated a press release by Frontline Communications Limited.

She left three sons, four daughters, relatives, friends & well-wishers.

She has been buried yesterday at Azimpur graveyard after the Zohr prayer at Madhubazar Jame Masjid in Dhanmondi in the capital.