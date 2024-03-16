Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Abdul Hyee, Jhenaidah-1 constituency MP and president of the district Awami League, passed away today (16 March) morning. He was 78.

He breathed his last at 7:00am (local time) at the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand. His personal assistant Shahidul Islam confirmed his death from Thailand.

Hyee, also a former state minister, left behind a wife, one daughter, and two sons to mourn his death.

Abdul Hyee was born in Mohammadpur village of Jhenaidah's Shailkupa upazila. He was the youngest of three sons and two daughters of his parents.

He was elected MP from Jhenaidah-1 in the 2001 elections.

In 2001, he was elected the Jhenaidah district Awami League convener. In 2005, Abdul Hyee became president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League. In the ninth national parliamentary election held in 2008, he was re-elected with an AL ticket.

He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012–2014. In the 12th national elections, he was again elected MP as the Awami League candidate.

In 2022, he was elected the president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League for the third time at the district Awami League conference. In the latest national election, he won again as Awami League candidate.