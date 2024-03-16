Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 11:37 am

Related News

Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Hyee, also a former state minister, left behind a wife, one daughter, and two sons to mourn his death

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 11:37 am
Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Abdul Hyee, Jhenaidah-1 constituency MP and president of the district Awami League, passed away today (16 March) morning. He was 78.

He breathed his last at 7:00am (local time) at the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand. His personal assistant Shahidul Islam confirmed his death from Thailand.

Hyee, also a former state minister, left behind a wife, one daughter, and two sons to mourn his death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdul Hyee was born in Mohammadpur village of Jhenaidah's Shailkupa upazila. He was the youngest of three sons and two daughters of his parents.

He was elected MP from Jhenaidah-1 in the 2001 elections.

In 2001, he was elected the Jhenaidah district Awami League convener. In 2005, Abdul Hyee became president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League. In the ninth national parliamentary election held in 2008, he was re-elected with an AL ticket.

He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012–2014. In the 12th national elections, he was again elected MP as the Awami League candidate.

In 2022, he was elected the president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League for the third time at the district Awami League conference. In the latest national election, he won again as Awami League candidate.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jhenaidah-1 / Abdul Hyee / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

3h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

18h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

20h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

9h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

19h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1d | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

1d | Videos