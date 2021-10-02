Jatiya Party Secretary General Bablu dies of Covid

Obituary

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 02:21 pm

File photo of Ziauddin Bablu
File photo of Ziauddin Bablu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has died from Covid-19. He was 67.

He breathed his last at 7:30am today at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka, party's Chattogram Metropolitan Secretary Yaqub Hossain confirmed TBS.

He will be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectual Graveyard in Mirpur after his namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Isha prayer on Saturday night.

Bablu joined a seven-day campaign in Sylhet for a party candidate of a by-election, which was held on 4 September. He was diagnosed with Covid afterwards.

On 7 September, he was admitted to Labaid Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Later, he was moved to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital.

Chattogram-5 MP Anisul Islam Mahmud, also a presidium member of JP, said that the decision regarding Babul's namaz-e-janaza and burial will be taken shortly at the meeting of senior leaders of the party.

Ziauddin Bablu acted as the deputy minister of the Education ministry during the rule of Jatiya Party founder and late President Hussein Muhammad Ershad. Besides, he served as the secretary-general of the Jatiya Party for two terms.  

President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu.

In a message of condolence, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at his death.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

