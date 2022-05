The kulkhani of Azizur Rahman (Afzal), chairman of Hotel Purbani International, will be held at his residence in Dhanmondi on Sunday (8 May).

Special prayers will be offered for the eternal peace of his departed soul, reads a press release.

All family members, friends and well-wishers are requested to attend the programme after Asr prayer.

Azizur Rahman passed away at Bamrungrad Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday (4 May).