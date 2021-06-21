Health secretary Lokman Hossen Mia’s father passes away

Alhaz Mozammel Hossen, father of Health Service Division Secretary Lokman Hossen Mia, died early this morning while he was undergoing treatment at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here.

He was 92.

Mozammel Hossen breathed his last at the NICVD at 4:30am due to old age complications.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mozammel Hossen.

"I am personally saddened at the death of Alhaz Mozammel Hossen and praying for his eternal peace. I am, on behalf of the people of Narayanganj, conveying deep sympathy to his bereaved family members," said the minister in a condolence message.