Hakimpuri Jorda owner Kaus Mia passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:48 am

A collected photo of Kaus Miah.
A collected photo of Kaus Miah.

Kaus Mia, Jorda (processed tobacco leaves) tycoon and proprietor of Hakimpuri Jorda, has passed away.

He has been one of the highest taxpayers in Bangladesh for 26 years.

He was 94 years old. He passed away while undergoing treatment at Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital around 1am today (25 June), confirmed Anowar Sadat, grandson of Kaus Mia.

Kaus Mia was awarded the best taxpayer in the "Senior Citizen" category for the tax year 2021-22. In the previous few years, however, he was awarded in the best taxpayer in businessman category.

Kaus Mia has been paying taxes for 61 years. He paid his first tax in 1958. He also explained why he started paying taxes. At an event of NBR in 2019, he said, "Earlier I used to keep money here and there. There were many problems and risks in it. In 1958, I became 'free' by paying my first tax. Then I started keeping all the money in the bank. I kept the accounts clean."

Earlier in 1967, Kaus Mia became the number one taxpayer in then East Pakistan. Since 2008, he remained one of the highest taxpayers among the country's businessmen.

