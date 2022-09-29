Habibur Rahman Sanni's Qulkhani on Friday

Obituary

Sanni collected cars from all over Bangladesh. Whenever he would find leads of vintage cars, he would buy them and restore them. Photo: Courtesy

The Qulkhani of freedom fighter and vintage car collector Habibur Rahman Sanni will be held at Gulshan Society Jame Mosque in Dhaka after Asr Prayers on Friday (30 September).  

On this occasion, special prayers will be offered for the eternal peace of his departed soul. Friends and family are invited to attend.

Habibur Rahman Sanni was buried in Banani graveyard in Dhaka on the 26 of September after his Janaza' in Banglamotor and Gulshan.

Habibur Rahman Sanni passed away on 26 September in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Born on July 17, 1951, to Ayesha Aziz and Lutfur Rahman, Sanni was a freedom fighter and an avid collector of antiques and vintage cars.

He is survived by his loving wife Donira Rahman and children Saadi Rahman and Sabah Rahman; daughter-in-law Tasmia Chowdhury, son-in-law Ahsan Z Khan, grandchildren ZZ and Izzy and siblings Dr Najma Rizvi, Maj Gen (Retd.) Nurul Islam (Shishu), Dr Mohammed Anis, Dr Maniza Johnson, Kaiser Aziz, Iqbal Aziz, and Mahmud Rahman (Bonny).

 

