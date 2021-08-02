Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital ICU head dies of Covid-19

Obituary

TBS Report 
02 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 10:00 pm

Related News

Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital ICU head dies of Covid-19

He breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 11:20am

TBS Report 
02 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Doctor Najib Mohammad, head of intensive care unit of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital and Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Center, died of Covid-19 at a Dhaka hospital on Monday morning. He was 66.

He breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 11:20am. 

Najib has left behind his family along with many well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death. 

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), in a press release, prayed for the salvation of his departed soul while expressing profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

With Najib's death, the number of doctors and surgeons died of Covid-19 in the country so far rises to 174.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / Doctor's Death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

3h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

3h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 