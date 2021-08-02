Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital ICU head dies of Covid-19

Doctor Najib Mohammad, head of intensive care unit of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital and Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Center, died of Covid-19 at a Dhaka hospital on Monday morning. He was 66.

He breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 11:20am.

Najib has left behind his family along with many well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death.

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), in a press release, prayed for the salvation of his departed soul while expressing profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

With Najib's death, the number of doctors and surgeons died of Covid-19 in the country so far rises to 174.