Ghazi Lutfur Rahman’s 19th death anniversary observed

The 19th death anniversary of Air Commodore Ghazi Lutfur Rahman was observed on Tuesday.

According to a press statement, Qurankhani (reciting Quran) and a destitute feeding programme has been arranged in the capital to mark the occasion.

Rahman was commissioned in the Air Force in 1960. During his illustrious career, he held various high-profile positions, including the post of the Director of the Armed Forces Division and the Director of Agrani Bank.

Relatives, friends and admirers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.