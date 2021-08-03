Ghazi Lutfur Rahman’s 19th death anniversary observed

Obituary

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 10:14 pm

Ghazi Lutfur Rahman’s 19th death anniversary observed

According to a press statement, Qurankhani (reciting Quran) and a destitute feeding programme has been arranged in the capital to mark the occasion

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 10:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 19th death anniversary of Air Commodore Ghazi Lutfur Rahman was observed on Tuesday.

According to a press statement, Qurankhani (reciting Quran) and a destitute feeding programme has been arranged in the capital to mark the occasion. 

Rahman was commissioned in the Air Force in 1960. During his illustrious career, he held various high-profile positions, including the post of the Director of the Armed Forces Division and the Director of Agrani Bank.

Relatives, friends and admirers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

Bangladesh

Ghazi Lutfur Rahman / 19th death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

5h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house