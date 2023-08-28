Gemcon founder Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away

Gemcon Group Founder Kazi Shahid Ahmed passed away on Monday (28 August) at 7:15pm in a hospital in Dhaka, reports Bangla Tribune quoting Kazi Anis Ahmed, son of the deceased and publisher of the Dhaka Tribune and the Bangla Tribune.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences on his death.

Kazi Shahid was a pioneering entrepreneur, writer and publisher. Since 1992, he was the editor and publisher of Ajker Kajog till the newspaper announced its closure in 2007.

He is also the founder of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and the Kazi Shahid Foundation.

Born in 1940 in Jashore, Kazi Shahid Ahmed established Gemcon Group in 1979. His inaugural book was published in 1995, followed by "Amar Lekha" and "Ghore Agun Legeche" in the same year.