Gazi Mazharul Anwar passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:30 am

He composed numerous songs for various media including radio, television, and cinema in a career spanning 60 years

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lyricist, film director and producer Gazi Mazharul Anwar passed away on Sunday (4 September).

"He (Gazi Mazharul Anwar) was brought to the hospital at around 6:30 this morning. The doctors said that his pulse was not available. After some time the doctor declared him dead," Gazi Mazharul Anwar's daughter-in-law Shahana Mirza, told the media. 

Gazi Mazharul Anwar was ill for the past few days, she added. 

He composed numerous of songs for various media including radio, television, and cinema in a career spanning 60 years. He started writing songs for Radio Pakistan from 1964. Liberation war, patriotism, nature, the meaning of life, love, hatred, affection among other topics have been a theme in his writing. 

Gazi Mazharul Anwar was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2002 for his contribution to lyric poetry. He received Freedom Medal last year. In addition, he received the National Film Award five times.

He was born on 22 February 1943 in Cumilla. 

