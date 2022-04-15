Gaffar Chowdhury's daughter Binita passes away

Binita Chowdhury, daughter of noted journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a London hospital.

She was 53, said a press release here today.

Binita left behind her family members, relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Binita.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.