Freedom fighter Mohammad Abdul Hye passes away

Mohammad Abdul Hye, a heroic freedom fighter, a prominent businessman, and chairman of Greenland Group, passed away due to Covid-19 at United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

He was 72 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, stated a press release.

The Janaza of the freedom fighter was held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Esha on Tuesday. He was buried with state honours next to his parents' grave at Nawabpur in Sonagazi of Feni on Wednesday.

The former state minister of Liberation War Affairs, Captain (Retd) AB Tajul Islam, Lt. Colonel (Retd) Jafar Imam, Bir Bikram, former acting secretary-general of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council Shafiqul Bahar Majumder Tipu, Anwar Hossain Pahari Bir Pratik, and Ferdous Alam Mojumder, managing sirector of Frontline Communications Ltd, have expressed their deepest condolences on the death of Abdul Hye.