Freedom fighter Mohammad Abdul Hye passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

Freedom fighter Mohammad Abdul Hye passes away

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 08:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Abdul Hye, a heroic freedom fighter, a prominent businessman, and chairman of Greenland Group, passed away due to Covid-19 at United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

He was 72 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, stated a press release.

The Janaza of the freedom fighter was held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Esha on Tuesday. He was buried with state honours next to his parents' grave at Nawabpur in Sonagazi of Feni on Wednesday.

The former state minister of Liberation War Affairs, Captain (Retd) AB Tajul Islam, Lt. Colonel (Retd) Jafar Imam, Bir Bikram, former acting secretary-general of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council Shafiqul Bahar Majumder Tipu, Anwar Hossain Pahari Bir Pratik, and Ferdous Alam Mojumder, managing sirector of Frontline Communications Ltd, have expressed their deepest condolences on the death of Abdul Hye.

Freedom fighter Mohammad Abdul Hye / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

7h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

9h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

10h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

2h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

2h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

2h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’