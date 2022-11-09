Founder general member of NSU Board of Trustees Mahbubar Rahman passes away 

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mahbubar Rahman, one of the founder general members of the North South University (NSU) Board of Trustees, has passed away.

He breathed his last on Tuesday (8 November). He was 91, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Born in 1931, Mahbubar Rahman was one of the first Muslim graduates from Comilla Victoria College. 

He was an activist in the anti-British movement. He obtained his bachelor's degree in statistics from Dhaka University in 1952. 

He also had a post-graduate diploma in financial studies from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. 

Mahbubar was a senior government officer in then East Pakistan and later in Bangladesh. 

He was also a board member of Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Sadharan Bima Corporation, and Jiban Bima Corporation.

Rahman played a significant role in founding NSU. 

He is also the beloved father-in-law of Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmad, a member of the NSU Board of Trustees. 

