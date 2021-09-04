Former speaker Abdul Hamid's 52nd death anniversary observed

Obituary

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 07:55 pm

Former speaker Abdul Hamid's 52nd death anniversary observed

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Former speaker Abdul Hamid&#039;s 52nd death anniversary observed

The 52nd death anniversary of former speaker of erstwhile provincial assembly Abdul Hamid Chowdhury was observed on Saturday. 

To mark the day various programmes were held throughout the day, reads a press release. 

Abdul Hamid was the speaker of erstwhile Provincial Assembly from 1962 to 1968. 

Abdul Hamid was a close associate of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque and HS Suhrawardy. 

He was the deputy president of Bengal Legislative Council from 1939 to 1947 and deputy high commissioner of the then Pakistan at Kolkata from 1951 to 1953. He was also the dean of the diplomatic core there. 

The late politician contributed a lot in the establishment and development of many academic institutions of greater Mymensingh. 

He renounced the "Khan Bahadur" title conferred upon him by the then British Government in support of the freedom movement of the sub-continent.

Abdul Hamid Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates