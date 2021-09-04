Former speaker Abdul Hamid's 52nd death anniversary observed

The 52nd death anniversary of former speaker of erstwhile provincial assembly Abdul Hamid Chowdhury was observed on Saturday.

To mark the day various programmes were held throughout the day, reads a press release.

Abdul Hamid was the speaker of erstwhile Provincial Assembly from 1962 to 1968.

Abdul Hamid was a close associate of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque and HS Suhrawardy.

He was the deputy president of Bengal Legislative Council from 1939 to 1947 and deputy high commissioner of the then Pakistan at Kolkata from 1951 to 1953. He was also the dean of the diplomatic core there.

The late politician contributed a lot in the establishment and development of many academic institutions of greater Mymensingh.

He renounced the "Khan Bahadur" title conferred upon him by the then British Government in support of the freedom movement of the sub-continent.