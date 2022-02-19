Former Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Director Dr Yousuf Ali no more

Former Director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barisal Dr Yousuf Ali, passed away in a city hospital on Saturday morning at the age of 75.

He breathed his last at the Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College at about 11.30 am where he had been undergoing treatment for prolonged illness including cardiac problems, read a press release.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at the masjid of Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College in Uttara. The body of this renowned physician was later taken to his ancestral home in Mymensingh for burial at his family graveyard following another namaz-e-janaza after the Isha prayers.

Earlier in 2006, he retired from the post of director of the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barisal.

Dr Yousuf left behind his wife, only son Dr Nabil Zunayed Sidney, an assistant professor of Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.