Former religious minister Motiur Rahman passes away

Obituary

BSS
28 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 12:55 pm

Former religious minister Motiur Rahman passes away

BSS
28 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Veteran Awami League (AL) leader, former religious minister and valiant freedom fighter Principal Motiur Rahman passed away due to old age complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh last night at the age of 81.

He breathed his last at 11pm on Sunday at Nexas Cardiac Hospital at Mymensingh, his family and party sources said.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Anjuman Eidgah Maidan at Mymensingh after Asr prayer today, they said.

Rahman played significant role in the Liberation War as Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation force on December 10 in 1971 under his leadership.

He served as religious minister after Awami League assumed office for the second time in a row following national election in 2014.

Earlier, Rahman was also elected parliament member from Mymensingh Sadar constituency as AL candidate in polls of 1986 and 2008.

President, PM mourn death of former minister Motiur Rahman

He was awarded the Bangabandhu Padak in 2000 and the prestigious Ekushey Padak in 2022.

He performed duties as a trainer of the freedom fighters and a successful organizer of the liberation war as well.

Rahman, who was in-charge of a youth camp at Meghalaya state of India during the liberation war, also directly participated in the war.

He also served as a Principal of Shahid Alamgir Mansur Mintu College.

Leaders from different political, social and cultural organisations including Awami League and Chhatra League rushed to his residence upon hearing her death news.

Former religious minister / Motiur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh