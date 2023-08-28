Former religious minister Motiur Rahman passes away

Veteran Awami League (AL) leader, former religious minister and valiant freedom fighter Principal Motiur Rahman passed away due to old age complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh last night at the age of 81.

He breathed his last at 11pm on Sunday at Nexas Cardiac Hospital at Mymensingh, his family and party sources said.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Anjuman Eidgah Maidan at Mymensingh after Asr prayer today, they said.

Rahman played significant role in the Liberation War as Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation force on December 10 in 1971 under his leadership.

He served as religious minister after Awami League assumed office for the second time in a row following national election in 2014.

Earlier, Rahman was also elected parliament member from Mymensingh Sadar constituency as AL candidate in polls of 1986 and 2008.

He was awarded the Bangabandhu Padak in 2000 and the prestigious Ekushey Padak in 2022.

He performed duties as a trainer of the freedom fighters and a successful organizer of the liberation war as well.

Rahman, who was in-charge of a youth camp at Meghalaya state of India during the liberation war, also directly participated in the war.

He also served as a Principal of Shahid Alamgir Mansur Mintu College.

Leaders from different political, social and cultural organisations including Awami League and Chhatra League rushed to his residence upon hearing her death news.