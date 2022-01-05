Former Pubali Bank DMD Shahadat Hossain passes away

Pubali Bank Ltd's former deputy managing director Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury passed away at a hospital in Dhaka at 5.30 am on 1 January while undergoing treatment.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury served Pubali Bank Limited for 36 years in various ranks and most recently as the DMD from October 2004 to December 2005.

Pubali Bank Limited expressed profound sadness at his death.

The Pubali family seeks the forgiveness of the departed soul and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.