Former NBR member Ghulam Sarwar passes away

Former member (Customs) of the National Board of Revenue Khawaja Ghulam Sarwar passed away on 14 February.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Khawaja Yunus Ali Hospital in Enayetpur of Sirajganj.

He has been laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard in Enayatpur of Sirajganj following a namaz-e-janaza there.

Throughout his career in Bangladesh Customs, Khawaja Ghulam Sarwar had assumed multiple positions since 1968.

He served as the collector of Customs at Chittagong Custom House from 1987 to 1989, and at Dhaka Customs House from 1989 to 1992.

He was a member of the National Board of Revenue from 1993 to 1999.

He did his bachelor's and master's from Dhaka University in economics. In 1982, he completed a specialised Tax Law training course at Harvard University in the US.

