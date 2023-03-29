Former MP Nur E Alam Siddique passes away
Nur E Alam Siddique, convener of Swadhin Bangla Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad and former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (1970-1972), is no more.
The former Member of Parliament passed away at 4:37 am today, confirmed his press secretary Aniket Rajesh.
Siddique was one of the leaders of Mujib Bahini.
Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui played an active role in all the political activities of the time, including participation in the six-point movement and Language Movement. He was elected MP from Jashore-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the first parliamentary election of 1973.
He contested from Jhenaidah-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the 7th and 8th parliamentary elections of 1996 and 2001.