Former MP Nur E Alam Siddique passes away

Nur E Alam Siddique, convener of Swadhin Bangla Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad and former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (1970-1972), is no more.

The former Member of Parliament passed away at 4:37 am today, confirmed his press secretary Aniket Rajesh.

Siddique was one of the leaders of Mujib Bahini.

Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui played an active role in all the political activities of the time, including participation in the six-point movement and Language Movement. He was elected MP from Jashore-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the first parliamentary election of 1973.

He contested from Jhenaidah-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the 7th and 8th parliamentary elections of 1996 and 2001.