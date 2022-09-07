Former Justice Syed Amirul Islam passes away

Former Justice Syed Amirul Islam passes away

Former Justice of the Supreme Court Syed Amirul Islam passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital around 11:45 am today (7 September).

He was 86.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Amirul Islam.

In a condolence message, the Chief Justice prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Spokesperson of the Supreme Court and Registrar of the Appellate Division Mohammad Saifur Rahman told BSS that, the namaz-e-janaza of the deceased will be held at the inner garden premises of the Supreme Court after Asr prayers.

Syed Amirul Islam was enrolled as an advocate of the Dhaka High court of September 1965. Islam was appointed as the state counsel to the war crimes tribunal of the Appellate Division by the government on 13 March, 2013.

