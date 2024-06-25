Former Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kazi Saleh Ahmed passes away

Professor Kazi Saleh Ahmed, former Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University and retired Professor from the Department of Statistics, passed away today (25 June) at 5:55am.

He was 83. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and numerous admirers.

Prof. Ahmed served as the Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University from 1988 to 1993. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, Professor Dr. Meherun Ahmed, Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

His first Namaj-e-Janaza will be held today after Zuhr prayers at Taqwa Mosque in Dhanmondi, followed by a second Namaj-e-Janaza after Asr prayers at the Central Mosque on the Jahangirnagar University campus. Prof. Dr. Meherun Ahmed, on behalf of the family, has requested prayers for her father.

The Jahangirnagar University Department of Statistics Alumni Association (JUDSAA) mourns his loss deeply.

