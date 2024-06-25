Former Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kazi Saleh Ahmed passes away

Obituary

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:34 pm

Former Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kazi Saleh Ahmed passes away

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Kazi Saleh Ahmed, former Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University and retired Professor from the Department of Statistics, passed away today (25 June) at 5:55am.

He was 83. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and numerous admirers. 

Prof. Ahmed served as the Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University from 1988 to 1993. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, Professor Dr. Meherun Ahmed, Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His first Namaj-e-Janaza will be held today after Zuhr prayers at Taqwa Mosque in Dhanmondi, followed by a second Namaj-e-Janaza after Asr prayers at the Central Mosque on the Jahangirnagar University campus. Prof. Dr. Meherun Ahmed, on behalf of the family, has requested prayers for her father. 

The Jahangirnagar University Department of Statistics Alumni Association (JUDSAA) mourns his loss deeply.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

2h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

5h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

1h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

2h | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

3h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

5h | Videos