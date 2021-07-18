Former IGP AYBI Siddiqi passes away
Former Inspector General of Police and former Secretary of Bangladesh Police, AYBI Siddiqi, passed away on Sunday night.
He was the commander of the first civil peacekeeping contingent of Bangladesh.
