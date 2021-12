Mirza Ali Insaf, former general manager (GM) of Pubali Bank Limited's Human Resources department, passed away on Thursday (9 December).

He took his last breath at 7:45am, local time of Dallas, US, due to old age, states a press release.

Pubali Bank has expressed their great sorrow at his demise. The bank prays for the Mirza Ali's eternal peace and shows their heartfelt condolences towards the deceased's family.