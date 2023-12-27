Former executive director of BB Md Yasin Ali passes away

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:18 pm

Md Yasin Ali. Photo: Courtesy
Md Yasin Ali. Photo: Courtesy

Former executive director of Bangladesh Bank Md Yasin Ali has passed away on Tuesday.

He died around 2:30pm on 26 December while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital, Dhaka.

Md Yasin Ali had been suffering from cancer since 2016.

He left behind his wife, a son, two daughters and a host of well wishers.

He was buried the same day after Esha prayers at Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard at Dhaka's Mirpur area.

Md Yasin Ali was born on 15 October 1952.

He was also a member of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bangladesh

Executive Director / dead / cancer

