Former Election Commissioner SM Zakaria passes away

Former Election Commissioner (EC) SM Zakaria died early this morning while he was undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

He was 77. The former EC breathed his last at United Hospital at 4am.

He left behind his wife a son and a host of relative's well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was an EC of the Bangladesh Election Commission between 16 January 2006 and 31 January 2007.

Earlier, Zakaria was also a secretary of the Election Commission secretariat from 1 April 2002 to 15 January 2006.

The officials and employees of the secretariat have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Zakaria and also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The first Namaj-e Janaza of the deceased will be held after the Johr prayer at Nikunja central Jame mosque.

He will be buried later at his family graveyard at his village home in Brahmanbaria after the second Namaj-e-Janaza.