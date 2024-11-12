Former Election Commissioner SM Zakaria passes away

Obituary

BSS
12 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

Former Election Commissioner SM Zakaria passes away

The first Namaj-e Janaza of the deceased will be held after the Johr prayer at Nikunja central Jame mosque

BSS
12 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Former Election Commissioner (EC) SM Zakaria died early this morning while he was undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

He was 77. The former EC breathed his last at United Hospital at 4am.

He left behind his wife a son and a host of relative's well-wishers to mourn his death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was an EC of the Bangladesh Election Commission between 16 January 2006 and 31 January 2007.

Earlier, Zakaria was also a secretary of the Election Commission secretariat from 1 April 2002 to 15 January 2006.

The officials and employees of the secretariat have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Zakaria and also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The first Namaj-e Janaza of the deceased will be held after the Johr prayer at Nikunja central Jame mosque.

He will be buried later at his family graveyard at his village home in Brahmanbaria after the second Namaj-e-Janaza.

Top News

death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

22h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

22h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

13m | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

28m | Videos
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

58m | Videos
Sheikh Mujibur's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan: Rizvi

Sheikh Mujibur's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan: Rizvi

1h | Videos