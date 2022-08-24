Former election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:05 pm

Former election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar passes away

He was suffering from cancer for a long time

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Mahbub Talukder. Photo: Collected
Mahbub Talukder. Photo: Collected

Former Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar passed away today.

"He fell ill around 12 o'clock. He was taken to United Hospital in the capital. The doctors there said that he suffered a massive heart attack. He died around 1:00 pm," Mahbub Talukdar's daughter, Irene Mahbub told the Media.

Mahbub Talukdar was suffering from cancer for a long time.

He was born on 13 February , 1942 in Purbadhala upazila of Netrakona. He passed secondary school at Nawabpur High School, higher secondary from Dhaka College, and completed his higher studies from Dhaka University.

Mahbub Talukdar started his career as a journalist in Daily Ittefaq. He also involved with teaching. 

During the Liberation War, he participated in the war and joined the Ministry of Information of Mujibnagar Government. During the tenure of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he served as his Assistant Press Secretary.

Mahbub Talukdar also served as Director General of Shilpakala Academy.

He held high positions in various ministries and organisations till his retirement from service as Additional Secretary in 1999.

On 15 February, 2017, Mahbub Talukdar was sworn in as a member of the five-member Election Commission headed by the then Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

In 2012, he received the Bangla Academy Award for his special contribution to children's literature.

Mahbub Talukdar and his wife Nilufar Begum have two daughters and a son.

 

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder

