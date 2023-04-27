Former education minister Majeed Khan passes away

Former education minister Dr Abdul Majeed Khan has passed away at the age of 94.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday (26 April).

Majeed Khan was also the founding president of Independent University, which is the country's first private university.

The news of his death was confirmed in a Facebook post shared by the university.

The first namaz-e-janaza of the educationist will be held at the IUB Campus today at 3pm.

The second namaz-e-janaza will take place at the Baridhara Jame Mosque & Islamic Centre after the Jumma Prayers on Friday (28 April).