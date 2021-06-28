Former DSE Chairman Hemayet Uddin dies of Covid-19

Businessman and Former Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange Hemayet Uddin Ahmed passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 related complexities.

He breathed his last at around 12.45 am at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital, where he was being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

His namaaz-e-janaza took place at Rajapur village of Burichong in Cumilla on Monday at noon.

Hemayet, who served as the DSE chairman from 18 December 1985 to 7 January 1987, will be buried at a family graveyard there.

Mourning his death DSE Managing Director (in-charge) Abdul Matin Patwary said, "We deeply mourn the death of Hemayet Uddin Ahmed. ‍All respected directors, TREC holders and well-wishers are requested to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."