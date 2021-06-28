Former DSE Chairman Hemayet Uddin dies of Covid-19

Obituary

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:42 pm

He breathed his last at around 12.45 am on Monday at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital

Businessman and Former Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange Hemayet Uddin Ahmed passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 related complexities.

He breathed his last at around 12.45 am at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital, where he was being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

His namaaz-e-janaza took place at Rajapur village of Burichong in Cumilla on Monday at noon.    

Hemayet, who served as the DSE chairman from 18 December 1985 to 7 January 1987, will be buried at a family graveyard there.

Mourning his death DSE Managing Director (in-charge) Abdul Matin Patwary said, "We deeply mourn the death of Hemayet Uddin Ahmed. ‍All respected directors, TREC holders and well-wishers are requested to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul." 

