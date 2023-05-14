Former director of Eastland Insurance Company Limited dies

Nasiruddin Ahmed, 90, a former director of Eastland Insurance Company Limited died of old-age complications at 4:53pm on Sunday (14 May) at Evercare Hospital, Dhaka.

He retired as the general manager of Mitsui & Company in the late '70s. He was also associated with several social organisations.

Late Ahmed is the eldest brother of Mahbubur Rahman, president, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) – Bangladesh.

Late Ahmed's Namaj-e-Janaza will be held tomorrow (15 May) at Ramna Thana Jame Masjid after Zohr prayer. After that he will be laid to rest in the Banani Graveyard.

He left behind his wife, four daughters, grand-children and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.