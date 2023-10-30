Former Councilor of Dhaka Stock Exchange Syed Mahbub Morshed passes away

The Former Councilor of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Morshed Securities Ltd. Shareholder Syed Mahbub Morshed passed away on 29 October at 2.30pm (US time) after having suffered a heart attack.

He was 69 years old at the time of his demise.

Chairman Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu and Management Director Dr. ATM Tarikuzzaman expressed deep grief and sorrow and condoled the bereaved family.

The late Syed Mahbub Morshed is a known figure in the country's stock market. In 1981, he became a member of the Dhaka Stock Exchange. He was a councillor of DSE from 1991 to 1993.