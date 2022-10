Former BJRI scientist Suraiya dies at 69

Suraiya Khandker Emy, former Scientist of Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI), passed away at the age of 69.

She breathed her last at 2.30am Friday on (28 October) while undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital, reads a press release.

She left behind her husband Dr Tarek Al Naser, son Engineer Dr Zoheb Nasir, daughter Anika Nasir (Economist) and three grandchildren.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held at Bananin Baitul Aman Jame Masjid.

She was buried at the Banani graveyard.