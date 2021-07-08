Former Beximxo official Nadim Shafiqullah passes away

Former Beximxo official Nadim Shafiqullah has passed away on Wednesday (7 July). He was 77.

Shafiqullah served Beximco Group in various capacities since 1991. He was actively involved with the expansion and diversification of the group during the '90s and his contribution during that period greatly helped in realizing the group's vision and future plans.

He left the conglomerate in 2003 while working as the CEO of the Chemical Division of the group which included Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nadim Shafiqullah is survived by his wife, sons and grandsons and a host of relatives, friends and admirers.

Beximco board of directors and management has mourned his death and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.