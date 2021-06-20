Former AIBL MD Habibur Rahman's second death anniversary Monday

The second death anniversary of Md Habibur Rahman, former Managing Director of Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL), will be marked on Monday.

He died on this day at the age of 65 will undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

Issuing a press release, prayers have been sought from everyone for the forgiveness of the soul of the deceased on behalf of his wife, two sons, his family members and well-wishers.

Late Md Habibur Rahman served as the managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited from July 2013 to September 2018.

Prior to that, he acted as the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

He started his banking career in 1978 by joining Sonali Bank as a probationary officer. In his long 41-year banking career, he has held various important positions and served the banking industry and the economy of Bangladesh with diligence and success. He was born on 1 January 1954 in Barisal.