Former advisor to caretaker govt Akbar Ali Khan passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 12:11 am

Dr Akbar Ali Khan. Picture: Collected
Dr Akbar Ali Khan. Picture: Collected

An eminent economist and a former caretaker government advisor, Dr Akbar Ali Khan, has passed away.

He passed away while undergoing treatment in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital around 10pm on Thursday.

Dr. Akbar Ali Khan was born in 1944 at Nabinagar in Brahamanbaria district.

He completed his BA and MA in History from Dhaka University. He then went on to do Masters and PhD in Economics from Queens University in Canada.

He joined the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) in 1967.

In 1972, he actively participated in the liberation war and was sentenced to fourteen years rigorous imprisonment in absentia by a military court of the occupation forces. 

The economist taught in various universities of the country. He was an associate professor in Jahangir Nagar University.

Dr Akbar Ali joined the provisional Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh as the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

He served with distinction in various Ministries including Cabinet, Finance Education, Irrigation and Environment Divisions. 

He worked in the Ministry of Finance for more than sixteen years at levels of joint secretary and above.

Dr Akbar was the chairman National Board of Revenue and secretary of the Internal Resource Division for nearly three years. 

He served as Finance Secretary for more than five and half years covering three consecutive governments. 

in 2001, he was appointed cabinet secretary and retired from that position in 2002. 

He was advisor in charge of the Ministries of Finance, Planning, Commerce, Post, Telegraph and Telephones in the Caretaker Government in 2006 and resigned in protest against the failure of the chief advisor in ensuring a free, fair and impartial election. 

He also served as the first chairman of Regulatory Reforms Commission during 2007-2009.

