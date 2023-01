Foreign minister's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen's and ex finance minister late Abul Mal Abdul Muhit's elder sister Ayesha Mojakkir passed away at 5:30am on Tuesday at Sylhet.

She was 93 years old at the time of his death and has left behind eight daughters, many grandchildren, nine siblings and numerous well-wishers.

She will be buried in her own family cemetery next to the grave of her late husband Mohammad Muzakkir after the Janaza at Haji Muzaffar Dakhil Madrasa Mosque premises in Agunshi area of Moulvibazar Tuesday.

Ayesha Mozakkir was the eldest daughter of late Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafeez and late Syeda Shahar Banu.

Her younger brother Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, has sought prayers from all for her departed soul.